Disastrous season has Colts mulling more changes after bye

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts thought they’d spend their bye week contemplating their playoff possibilities.
A disastrous season instead has them on the cusp of being mathematically eliminated. They’ve changed quarterbacks twice, fired coach Frank Reich, fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, and are working with a revamped and short-handed coaching staff under interim coach Jeff Saturday.
Even more changes could be looming when Indy returns to work next week. And it will soon be followed by a long, challenging and potentially even more tumultuous offseason.