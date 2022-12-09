Indianapolis Colts

Disastrous season has Colts mulling more changes after bye

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Matt Ryan (2) watches during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts thought they’d spend their bye week contemplating their playoff possibilities.

A disastrous season instead has them on the cusp of being mathematically eliminated. They’ve changed quarterbacks twice, fired coach Frank Reich, fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady, and are working with a revamped and short-handed coaching staff under interim coach Jeff Saturday.

Even more changes could be looming when Indy returns to work next week. And it will soon be followed by a long, challenging and potentially even more tumultuous offseason.