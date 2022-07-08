Sports

Dome for Soldier Field? Panel says Chicago should explore it

A general view of Solider Field as the Chicago Bears take on the Denver Boncos during a preseason game at Soldier Field on Aug. 10, 2017, in Chicago. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)
by: Associated Press
CHICAGO (AP) — A panel appointed by Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot recommended the city explore enclosing Soldier Field, part of an effort to convince the NFL’s Chicago Bears to remain in their lakefront home rather than leave for the suburbs.

The panel also recommended expanding capacity of the stadium with the fewest seats in the NFL as well as installing synthetic turf and selling naming rights.

Adding a roof or a dome might lure Super Bowls and Final Fours as well as more concerts.

The group’s work is part of a bigger proposal to transform a stretch of land that also includes the Field Museum, Shedd Aquarium, Adler Planetarium and McCormick Place lakefront building. It includes improved transportation and making the area more bike friendly.

