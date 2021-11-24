Sports

Don Shondell, iconic Ball State men’s volleyball coach, dies at 92

Ball State men’s volleyball players Jason Fehr (left) and Mitch Sadowsky carry head coach Don Shondell off the court following his final match as the program’s head coach on April 4, 1998, at Worthen Arena. The Cardinals swept Rutgers-Newark that day to give Shondell his 769th career victory, the second-most in NCAA men’s volleyball history. (Photo Provided/Ball State University)

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — A sports icon at Ball State, Don Shondell, died Tuesday night, the university said Wednesday in a news release.

The former men’s volleyball coach, who holds the record of the second-most wins by a head coach in the NCAA, was 92.

Shondell worked years to make men’s volleyball into a varsity sport, earning the varsity status for the Cardinals in 1964. He led the program for 34 years. Shondell led Ball State to 19 regular-season Midwest Intercollegiate Volleyball Association (MIVA) titles, 12 MIVA tournament championships, and 13 NCAA men’s volleyball championship tournament berths.

Ball State in 2018 opened the Dr. Don Shondell Practice Center, a practice gymnasium containing two regulation-size courts designed specifically for the volleyball and basketball programs, in addition to a training room for taping and treatment, two team meeting rooms, and a video room.

Shondell is survived by his three sons and one daughter: Steve, a former women’s volleyball coach at Ball State and girl’s volleyball coach at Burris Laboratory School in Muncie; Dave, the head women’s volleyball head coach at Purdue University; John, who is Dave’s assistant at Purdue; and Kim.