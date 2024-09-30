Downs undeniable against stingy Steelers

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 29: Josh Downs #1 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Lucas Oil Stadium on September 29, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts beat the Steelers 27-24. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts’ first downs and touchdowns had one thing in common Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers — Josh Downs.

Indy’s second-year receiver went off in his second game back from injury. He tallied eight catches for 82 yards — his most productive day since last October where he had 125 yards in the loss to the Cleveland Browns.

“Just trying to keep building, man,” Downs told News 8 Sports Director Anthony Calhoun during the live Postgame Show. “Been through a lot the past month or two, but I can say that everything works for the good of those who love the Lord. So, we’re here, now we’re going to keep going.”

Half of his catches converted third downs.

“He had, I think it was a couple really big third downs that kind of helped us win that game. So without those, I don’t know what would’ve happened,” receiver Michael Pittman, Jr. said.

“Josh ended up being huge late in that game, just on little option routes we were giving him underneath,” quarterback Joe Flacco said. “He did an awesome job. I think everybody came up big.”

Sunday might have been only the second game Downs has played this season, but he’s already showing he’s better than his rookie year.

“I think he just plays faster because I feel like he came in ready, but now he’s seen everything twice and he can just play that much faster,” Pittman said.

Downs got his first touchdown of the season against one of the stingiest defenses in the NFL. Pittsburgh had only let one receiver in the end zone before Sunday.

Downs said that he saw something on the scoreboard that gave him a little extra motivation before the game.

“There was a stat on the screen that we were like 32nd in time of possession and they were like second. So I was like, ‘Dang, that’s a tale of two stories.’ But today we sustained a lot of drives. We drove. We had a lot of explosive plays so it was a great day for the offense and a great day for the defense,” Downs said.

“Now we’re 2-2, so we’re at .500, so one win leads to another win and we just got to keep on stacking,” Pittman said.

Colts on the up — with Downs leading the way.