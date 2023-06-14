Drew Brees named Global Flag Football Ambassador

FILE - In this Dec. 23, 2018, file photo, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) holds his hand to his heart during the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in New Orleans. The 41-year-old Brees, who is the NFL's all-time leader in yards passing, completions and touchdowns, is entering his 20th NFL season and 15th with the New Orleans Saints. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

The NFL and the International Federation of American Football (IFAF) announced on Wednesday that Drew Brees has been named a Global Flag Football Ambassador.

Other new Global Flag Football Ambassadors include LeCharles Bentley, Tony Richardson, Elisa De Santis and Bobby Taylor.

The goal of the ambassadors is to “work together to further raise the profile and promote the unique values” of flag football.

“I am excited about the opportunity to help the National Football League grow the great game of flag football throughout the world,” said Brees in a news release. “Flag football prioritizes a safe way to learn, practice and play the game, while also emphasizing the values of hard work, character and sportsmanship. The many positives that come out of flag football are why I have become heavily involved in starting my own youth coed league nationwide.”

Brees is one of the best quarterbacks in NFL history, having played 20 seasons in the league. The former Purdue University quarterback is a Super Bowl champion as well, having won Super Bowl XLIV with the New Orleans Saints.

Flag football is “played by people of all genders and all ages in more than 100 countries around the world,” according to the NFL’s news release.