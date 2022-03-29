Sports

Driven2SaveLives BC39 to return to IMS dirt track for 2022

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Midget cars will return to the dirt track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in August.

The fourth installment of the Driven2SaveLives BC39, part of the USAC NOS Energy Drink Midget National Championship, has been scheduled for August 3-4.

Last year’s feature race was won by NASCAR champion Kyle Larson.

The event was created in 2018 to honor the late Bryan Clauson and has occurred every year since with the exception of 2020.

“It was a big highlight for everyone at IMS last year to see the BC39 come back after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic,” IMS President Doug Boles said in a statement. “This new tradition of an incredible two nights of dirt action continues to grow at the Racing Capital of the World thanks to our loyal fans and the continued support of great charitable partners like the Indiana Donor Network and Driven2SaveLives, and NOS Energy Drink’s commitment to USAC racing.”

Tickets can be purchased here.