SPEEDWAY, Ind. (WISH) — Be a hero: It’s the mission behind an exciting race that’s highlighting an even greater cause.

Bryan Clauson, who attended Noblesville High School and raced in three Indianapolis 500s, died the day after a tragic racing accident in 2016 at the Belleville Nationals midget race in Kansas. As an organ donor, he saved five lives and helped heal 75 others with his tissue donation.

Three years later, the Driven2SaveLives BC39 race at the Dirt Track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway is dedicated to help save even more people and remember Bryan’s legacy. The race was to conclude Thursday. Taylor McLean said every year it feels good to hear other people share their memories of her brother.

“The biggest thing is just hearing the stories from fans about how Bryan touched their lives,” she said.

Taylor said, “I have fans coming up to me and it’s almost like they lost a family member.”

She said the support the family has received and the growth of the Driven2SaveLives BC39 race tells her just how big of an influence Bryan was to racing fans.

“I think it speaks to the person Bryan was. We all know the superhero so-to-speak that he was on the race track and the accomplishments as a race car driver, but it’s really humbling to realize the impact that he made on people’s lives.”

Tim Clauson, Bryan’s father, talked to News 8’s Randall Newsome on Thursday’s “All IN” program about the cause and the race dedicated to his son’s legacy.

“It’s incredible,” Tim Clauson said. “As a donor dad and a donor family we kind of have a different perspective on organ donation and what it did for us.”