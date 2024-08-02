Dwight Freeney shares old Colts stories at Hall of Fame weekend

Dwight Freeney talks to the media before his enshrinement into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. (WISH Photo/Josh Bode)

CANTON, Ohio (WISH) — Dwight Freeney knew his Colts teams were special.

They certainly were. They won a Super Bowl and made it to another. They have multiple Hall of Famers from those teams, including Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James, Tony Dungy, and Bill Polian.

But it didn’t really set in for Freeney just how special those teams were until after he left the Colts.

“You didn’t really realize it was really the great years until you left them,” Freeney said.

He reflected on Indianapolis, calling it his second home. He had nothing but great things to say about the people and the fans, as well.

There was nothing better than playing in front of the fans for Freeney, especially at the old RCA Dome.

“I still believe that the RCA Dome was the loudest stadium, especially that 2006 championship game vs. the Patriots, that I’ve ever been a part of,” Freeney said.

When Freeney got to the Colts, Manning, Harrison, and Dungy were all already there. From them, he learned how to prepare for their opponents. Dungy gave him wisdom, telling him to never get too high and to never get too low. He said the advice that Dungy gave him stuck with him for his entire career.

Now, in Canton, Freeney reflects on what has gotten him to this stage. He’ll be given his gold jacket on Friday night, joining an exclusive group with the best football players of all time.

He reflects the beginnings of where he started playing football. It’s running around in the backyard and playing football with his brothers. All those memories and all the people that helped him get to where he is now is coming back to him.

“I had an amazing group of people around me that helped me get to this point,” Freeney said.

But, Freeney is not an emotional guy. He said he would automatically say no about getting emotional at The Gold Jacket Dinner and the enshrinement. But, that could be changing as the weekend progresses.

“As this weekend’s going, I don’t know,” Freeney said. “I think I’ll be okay, but if I do, then I do. It is what it is. I think it’s just part of the moment.”

News 8 sports director Anthony Calhoun will be live from Canton for Hall of Fame coverage throughout the weekend.