Eagles and Chiefs fans gather in central Indiana to raise money for charity

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis is a sports city and that was on display as fans from both teams held large Super Bowl watch parties in central Indiana.

Chiefs fans gathered in Westfield at Birdies for a watch party that brought in fans from across state lines to join together in supporting their team as they won Super Bowl LVII.

These Chiefs fans have raised thousands of dollars to support those with pancreatic cancer this year. They even did a raffle at halftime to help them reach their goal.

The Eagles fans at Hoagies and Hops were just as generous during the game. They raised well over $1,000 for the Indy Steelers Youth Football program during the game.

Both teams said having a strong community here in Indiana is very important to them.

“It’s the only place to watch. I mean the energy in the room when you’re with the home team just can’t be replaced and it’s amazing to hang out with all the Birds fans,” said Heather Cobel, an Eagles fan living in Indianapolis.

“Now we have 66 people here tonight and a lot of die-hard Chiefs fans and it’s nice to get them together and have that kinda community with us,” said J.R. Dover, a Chiefs fan also living in Central Indiana.

Both of these teams showed what central Indiana is all about — supporting others while supporting your team.