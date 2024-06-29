Edey introduced in Memphis as Grizzlies’ lottery pick

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) dunks during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Alabama in Toronto, Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023. (Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WISH) — From Mackey to Memphis, Purdue’s Zach Edey has now officially traded in his Gold and Black for Beale Street Blue.

The two-time National Player of the Year was introduced in Memphis Friday night after the Grizzlies drafted him ninth overall during Thursday’s NBA Draft.

“I had no idea that (Memphis) was interested,” Edey said with a big smile during his introductory press conference. “But they were really the only team that believed in me and would’ve given me a deal my sophomore year, so that’s always kind of resonated with me, always stuck with me. I was actually disappointed this year that I never heard from them, and then the draft comes up and I’m getting picked. It caught me off guard, but I couldn’t be happier.”

Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins said Friday he’s excited about what Edey’s various skills can bring to the Grizzlies’ inside presence.

“I think Zach’s got unbelievable abilities as a playmaker, screen setter, the way that he can command so much attention on the inside, his post presence, the ability to give him the ball on the block to go score and give advantages to us is going to be something that’s very exciting,” Jenkins said.

One of Edey’s first tasks will be to build chemistry with two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant. According to Jenkins, Morant has been asking for a player to bounce off of in pick and roll situations, just like what they hope Edey will bring to Memphis.

“I think it’s going to be a unique pairing,” Jenkins said.

“It’s exciting to be able to play with Ja. I think he’s the best guard in the league,” Edey said. “To have that pressure offensively and be able to do what he does, it just makes my life so much easier.”

Edey went from not being recruited much in college to an NBA lottery pick. He said that the chip on his shoulder has helped get him to this point in his career.

“Being an underdog, it provides so much motivation like people counting you out,” Edey said. “People keep trying to tell you who you are – like people know me. It just adds fuel to the fire always. I don’t pay attention to it anymore. I just let it fuel me, I let it go and then you kind of see it come out on the basketball court.”

Edey will get that first chance to show that in the NBA during Summer League in Las Vegas. The Grizzlies open July 8 against the Utah Jazz.