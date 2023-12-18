Eric Montross, basketball standout at Lawrence North and NCAA champion, dies at 52

FILE - In this April 5, 1993, file photo, North Carolina's Eric Montross (00) raises his arm as he celebrates a win against Michigan in the NCAA Final Four championship basketball game in New Orleans. The Montross family says Eric Montross has begun treatments for cancer. The family issued a statement through the school on Saturday, March 25, 2023 announcing the 51-year-old's diagnosis, though it didn't specify the nature of the cancer. (AP Photo/Bob Jordan, File)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eric Montross, an Indiana high school basketball star who went on to win an NCAA championship at North Carolina, has died.

The University of North Carolina confirmed his death Monday in a post on social media.

The post says Montross, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, passed away Sunday afternoon surrounded by his family at their home in North Carolina.

Montross won an IHSAA basketball championship with Lawrence North in 1989, and was named a McDonald’s All-American.

He went on to play college basketball in North Carolina, where he won an NCAA championship in 1993.

Montross was a first-round draft pick of the Boston Celtics and spent eight years in the NBA.

He was inducted into the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame earlier this year.

In a statement released by the university, Montross’ family said they are “grateful for the tremendous support and the truly overwhelming love expressed by so many people as he battled cancer with his signature determination and grace.”

Montross was 52 years old.