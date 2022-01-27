Sports

Ernie Francis Jr. to race Indy Lights, eyes spot in IndyCar

FILE - Ernie Francis Jr. is introduced before an SRX Series auto race Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. Ernie Francis Jr. has been hired to drive in Indy Lights this season in a move that could promote him into IndyCar as part of the series’ Race for Equality & Change initiative. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

(AP) — Ernie Francis Jr. has been hired to drive in Indy Lights this season in a move that could promote him into IndyCar as part of the series’ Race for Equality & Change initiative.

Francis is a Florida native of Haitian descent who has been fast-tracked in IndyCar’s ladder system.

The 24-year-old will attempt to work his way through IndyCar’s feeder program to become the first Black driver in America’s top open-wheel series since George Mack in 2002.

He will race for Force Indy, the team backed by Roger Penske that aims to promote diversity in open-wheel racing.