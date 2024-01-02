ESPN apologizes for showing woman flashing her breast during Sugar Bowl coverage

Washington playes Texas during the first half of the Sugar Bowl CFP NCAA semifinal college football game, Monday, Jan. 1, 2024, in New Orleans. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — ESPN has apologized for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of Monday’s Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.

A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.

It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington’s 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff.

Washington will face the Michigan Wolverines in the CFP National Championship in Houston on Jan. 8.