Brooklyn Nets fire Steve Nash

Brooklyn Nets coach Steve Nash reacts with Kyrie Irving during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Indiana Pacers, Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

NEW YORK (WISH) — The Brooklyn Nets have fired head coach Steve Nash.

Nash started as head coach of the team in 2020, according to the NBA. He played 18 seasons in the NBA and was a two-time league MVP.

His record as coach was 94-67. The team has started the 2022-23 season with a 2-5 record.

The team was eliminated in the second round of the playoffs in the 2020-21 season and in the first round in the 2021-22 season.

“It was a pleasure to work with the players, performance team and front office everyday. I’m especially grateful to my coaching staff and video room who are a talented group with so much character and professionalism,” Nash said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Sources tell ESPN the decision was mutual and that Jacque Vaughn is now acting head coach but to expect the team to inquire with suspended Celtics coach Ime Udoka and Quin Snyder.