University of Evansville’s Walter McCarty placed on leave amid Title IX investigation

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – NOVEMBER 12: Walter McCarty the head coach of the Evansville Aces gives instructions to his team in the 67-64 win over the Kentucky Wildcats at Rupp Arena on November 12, 2019 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Walter McCarty has been placed on administrative leave amid a Title IX investigation, the school announced Friday.

McCarty is being investigated for alleged violations of the university’s Title IX policy. Details surrounding the potential violations have not been released.

According to a press release from the university, the school received reports about McCarty’s off-court behavior, including a recent incident that appeared to violate the policy.

A national law firm has been appointed to conduct the investigation.

“The University will make a fair and informed decision on Coach McCarty’s status based on the results of the investigation,” the press release said. “At this time, the University does not intend to publicly discuss or disclose any specific details related to the investigation.”

University of Evansville President Christopher Pietruszkiewicz said the decision was not made lightly or in haste.

“We will continue to offer support and resources to any student or employee who believes they have been the victim of inappropriate behavior,” Pietruszkiewicz said in a letter to the UE community. “I appreciate your understanding and continued support. Most importantly, I remain proud of this university and the values for which it stands.”

McCarty has led the men’s basketball program at UE since March of 2018. He made the move to UE after serving on the staff of the Boston Celtics for five seasons.

He recently guided the team to a stunning victory over formerly-No. 1 Kentucky in November.

Bennie Seltzer has been named the team’s interim head coach. Seltzer has previously coached for Samford University, University of Oklahoma, Marquette University, Indiana University and Washington State University.

Christopher Pietruszkiewicz released the following statement to the UE community: