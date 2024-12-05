EXCLUSIVE: Greg Norman discusses LIV Golf event in Westfield

WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Central Indiana is counting down until it hosts another big golf tournament next summer.

Last month, LIV Golf announced that it would play a tournament at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield. The event, called “LIV Golf Indianapolis,” will take place Aug. 15-17, 2025.

The tournament will be the first LIV Golf event that has ever taken place in Indiana.

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman, a two-time major champion, was in Westfield on Thursday. While at the golf course, News 8 Sports’ Andrew Chernoff spoke exclusively to Norman about why Chatham Hills was the selected to host a LIV Golf event next year.

“I’ve been through Indiana quite a few times in the past,” Norman said. “Some of my friends – ex-basketball player Larry Bird. So I’ve spent quite a bit of time around here. I knew this neck of the woods was starving for the game of golf.”

Norman was a longtime friend of legendary golf course designer Pete Dye. Dye designed the course at Chatham Hills, which makes it even more special to Norman that LIV Golf is going to play on the course his friend designed.

“Obviously (the) relationship I had with Pete Dye and Alice Dye goes back deep for me,” Norman said. “And the conversations we had on a regular basis about golf, the way golf is going in Indiana, how can it get there, the growth of Indiana, the location of Indiana.”

Norman said when LIV Golf looked at the golf course, it was a “no-brainer” that it could host an event.

“The indicators are telling us we made the smartest decision (to play at Chatham Hills),” Norman said.

LIV Golf Indianapolis will also serve as the individual championship for the league next year. Jon Rahm won the individual championship for LIV Golf in 2024.

This story will be updated.