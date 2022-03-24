Sports

Fans in Bloomington excited for IU women’s basketball

BLOOMINGTON, IN - MARCH 21: Aleksa Gulbe #10 of the Indiana Hoosiers celebrates a win against the Princeton Tigers during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on March 21, 2022 in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Kelly Donoho/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH)– Hoosier hysteria is taking over in Bloomington.

The IU Hoosiers women’s basketball team has built a strong fanbase over the last few years as head coach Teri Moren’s squad has grown into a national title contender.

With the No. 3 Hoosiers preparing for Sweet Sixteen play on Saturday, fans in Bloomington are gearing up for the big game.

Christopher Conners is an IU graduate. He says it’s great to see the team so successful.

“It’s such a basketball mad state, so I’m glad not just the men, but the women, are doing well,” Conners said. “It’s great to see.”

Current IU students, like Claire Corriston, feel the same way.

“We live right next to [Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall], so we always see people walking up to the games,” Corriston said. “I’ve never seen that mean people walk up to the game like the other day.”

Local business owners are also excited about the IU squad.

Jay Wilkin co-owns Tracks in Bloomington. He says he’s been a fan for a long time.

“To see a team that is expected to get into the NCAA Tournament, that has really elevated their level of play, it’s been very very fun to watch,” Wilkin said.

Wilkin says it’s the way the team plays the game that makes them so enjoyable.

“This team has a really endearing quality, I think. You know, some teams you watch, and they look like they don’t like each other, or care about each other. These guys really seem to be able to work hard,” Wilkin said. “They like each other, they support each other, they play smart.”

The team’s success has been good for business as well, according to Wilkin.

“We ride the wave of athletic success you know, whether it’s the men’s team, or women’s team, or soccer team, or swimming and diving, or any of it, you know?” Wilkin said. “Success breeds interest in the university and in the program and it’s good for business, for sure.”

The Hoosiers take on No. 2 Connecticut on Saturday at 2 p.m.