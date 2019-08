INDIANAPOLIS (WISH/AP) — The news of Andrew Luck’s decision to retire from football at the age of 29 has shocked fans and fellow players nationwide.

He made the announcement in an impromptu, 25-minute news conference after the Colts lost a preseason game to the Chicago Bears 27-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Here’s a look at what fans and players are saying on social media.

This photo from @hoIIaback is heartbreaking…



I hope he finds his joy pic.twitter.com/hLQAI4XteP — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 25, 2019

I’ve been covering sports in Indy for 21 years NEVER seen an emotional day as stunning and low as tonight. @WISH_TV #Luck #Colts — Anthony Calhoun (@ACwishtv) August 25, 2019

yo Andrew Luck is just going to retire like that? With no warning at age 29, right before the season starts? I hope he sees this video, I speak for EVERY #Colts fan pic.twitter.com/oUmLyLyTTE — palmer (@dpalm34) August 25, 2019

"It's a bummer for the NFL."



Congrats on a fantastic career, Andrew Luck! pic.twitter.com/YDHx6y8pdp — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 25, 2019

"He came in and gave me new hope. He really did."



Former Colts teammate @ReggieWayne_17 reacts to Andrew Luck's retirement. pic.twitter.com/l07RYAbBf7 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) August 25, 2019

Andrew Luck will be somebody I tell my kids about. The person & the player. Respect Andrew ✊🏾 #LTE — Eric Ebron (@Ebron85) August 25, 2019

Sheesh man, thank you for a great year last year my guy and helping me take my game further by practicing against you day in and day out! I wish you nothing but the best my guy! ✌🏾 Out Andrewski!!! It was terrible how the fans booed a man who gave them so much‼️Much respect12 pic.twitter.com/9mQls9u24t — Darius Leonard (@dsleon45) August 25, 2019

Patrick Mahomes on Andrew Luck:



“Knowing Andrew, he’s a great football player, of course, but he’s also a great human being.” pic.twitter.com/9TTrdn9EZ8 — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 25, 2019

Physical toll on Andrew Luck through 6 NFL seasons:

» Torn cartilage in 2 ribs

» partially torn abdomen

» a lacerated kidney that left him peeing blood

» at least 1 concussion

» a torn labrum in his throwing shoulder

» and this mysterious calf/ankle issue that led to this — Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) August 25, 2019

On this day we remember the best roster in Colt’s franchise history. #ThankyouLuck pic.twitter.com/e9McFF0d4x — bootycollin (@brookscollin3) August 25, 2019

From 18 to 12. To two of the best QBs I’ve ever had the pleasure of physically seeing in a #Colts uni tossing the rock, I only have two words for you:



Thank you.



Signed,

A REAL Colts Fan

💙🏈💙🏈 pic.twitter.com/VGwxrlxxzu — Terrika Foster-Brasby (@SheKnowsSports_) August 25, 2019