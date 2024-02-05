Father of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes arrested, accused of drunk driving

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes talks to reporters following an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Monday, Nov. 19, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

(CNN) — Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Tyler, Texas.

Mahomes Sr., 53, was arrested by the Tyler Police Department and released Sunday on a $10,000 surety bond, according to jail records.

His arrest comes eight days before his son and the Chiefs are set to play in Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers in Las Vegas.

Mahomes Sr. told CNN on Thursday he planned to be at the game in Las Vegas to watch his son.

“To compete at the highest level is something that is rare and very special,” Mahomes Sr. told “CNN This Morning.” “For him to have the amount of success that he’s had this early on in his career is just surreal.”

Before his February 3 arrest, jail records show Mahomes Sr. has been booked 11 times since 2009, including on charges for driving while intoxicated.

Mahomes Sr. is a former MLB pitcher who played 11 seasons for six teams from 1992 to 2003 after being drafted out of high school in Lindale, Texas.

CNN has reached out to Mahomes Sr.’s representative but hasn’t immediately heard back. CNN is also reaching out to an attorney who court records show represented him on a previous DUI case.

CNN has reached out to the Tyler Police Department requesting information about Mahomes’ arrest but has not heard back.

CNN’s Homero De la Fuente contributed to this report.