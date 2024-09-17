Felix Rosenqvist locks in team for 2025 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyCar driver Felix Rosenqvist has locked in a team home for the 2025 season and beyond, and he isn’t going far.

In fact, he isn’t going anywhere at all. Meyer Shank Racing is keeping Rosenqvist in the No. 60 AutoNation/SiriusXM Honda with a multi-year contract. The team announced the signing on social media Monday.

The Swedish driver has raced with two other teams during his six-year career. Previously, he drove for Chip Ganassi Racing from 2019-20 before switching over to Arrow McLaren for three seasons starting in 2021. While with CGR, Rosenqvist won the 2019 IndyCar Rookie of the Year award and got his only checkered flag of his career at Road America in 2020.

Rosenqvist had a successful season with MSR. Most notably, he won the pole at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach towards the beginning of the season. He went on to finish 12th in the standings with two top-fives and six top-10s.

Rosenqvist ended his season in Nashville finishing 27th at the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix. Running on the Nashville Superspeedway, Rosenqvist got his best qualifying spot on an oval, but his race ended early after a cut tire caused him to wreck on Lap 56.

“It’s been a summary of our year as we had a super-good run going on and the tire issue. Luckily it wasn’t a very big hit, but it took us out of the race. It started feeling weird going into the corner and then it drifted up and I was just a passenger,” Rosenqvist said after the race.

Meyer Shank Racing has two cars in the series each year. The team has yet to announce a driver to join Rosenqvist in the garage. This past season beginning in June, Rosenqvist’s teammate was David Malukas — who has since signed a long-term deal with AJ Foyt Racing.