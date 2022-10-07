Sports

Ferrucci hired to drive Foyt’s flagship No. 14 in IndyCar

FILE - Santino Ferrucci prepares to drive during qualifications for the Indianapolis 500 auto race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Saturday, May 21, 2022, in Indianapolis. Ferrucci will return to full-time IndyCar competition next season in A.J. Foyt’s flagship car. Ferrucci was named Thursday, Oct. 6, as driver of the No. 14 Chevrolet for AJ Foyt Racing after two years filling in as a substitute driver. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

(AP) — Santino Ferrucci will return to full-time IndyCar racing next season in A.J. Foyt’s flagship car after two seasons filling in as a substitute driver for other teams.

AJ Foyt Racing said Ferrucci will drive the No. 14 Chevrolet, which is fielded out of Foyt’s headquarters in Waller, Texas. Ferrucci recently relocated to Texas.

Ferrucci entered eight IndyCar races over the last two seasons, including once as the emergency replacement for Jack Harvey at Texas Motor Speedway when Harvey suffered a concussion. He also was the Team Penske standby driver in July at Indianapolis in case Josef Newgarden wasn’t cleared to compete.