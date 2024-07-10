Fever claw back from big deficit, ultimately fall to the Mystics

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was an ugly first 30 minutes for the Fever. They were trailing by 21 points and the Mystics were on pace to score over 100 points.

The Fever closed the gap and made it interesting down the stretch. They outscored the Mystics 29-13 in the fourth quarter.

The turnover bug started to flip the other way, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

The Fever lost to the Mystics 89-84 on Wednesday afternoon.

“Our fourth quarter was great, but you can’t play one quarter of basketball and expect to win in this league,” Clark said. “So, (we) got to find a way to come out and have more energy. They really punched us in the mouth.”

Turnovers were a major issue for the Fever. They closed the turnover gap in the fourth quarter with some scrappy defense, but they still ended up with 23 giveaways, seven more than the Mystics. Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston both had five each.

“You don’t give yourself a chance with 23 turnovers,” Fever head coach Christie Sides said.

Clark did, however, pick up another double-double. It’s her fourth double-double in a row and her fifth in six games. She led the charge for the Fever with 29 points and tallied 13 dimes, including this flashy behind-the-back pass in transition to Na’Lyssa Smith.

Clark also recorded three blocks, bringing her season total up to 20. She is the fastest guard in WNBA history to reach 20 career blocks.

Lexie Hull made her first start of the season, swapping spots with Smith. Hull made her presence felt when the Fever were going on their run at the end of the game, making three excellent defensive plays down the stretch of the fourth quarter. She got two deflections which resulted in steals and forced a jump ball, which the Fever won.

Aliyah Boston struggled on Wednesday and got into foul trouble, which limited her to just 21 minutes. She picked up her fifth foul with 4:25 remaining in the third quarter. She had just six points and six rebounds.

The Fever return to action on Friday at home against the Phoenix Mercury. They have only played once this season, with the Fever winning in Phoenix at the end of June.

