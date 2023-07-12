Fever duo preparing to play in WNBA All-Star Game Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston is exceeding expectations in her first WNBA season.

“Aliyah Boston just wants to win,” said Fever head coach Christie Sides. “You’re the number one pick and at the end of the day, she hears about how many shots she’s not getting or getting and this and that. Aliyah wants to win. And those are the people you want on your team.”

Boston’s season has been memorable. She’s averaging 15 points and 8.4 rebounds per game. Stats like that helped her win the WNBA’s Rookie of the Month honor for both May and June.

This Saturday, her performance will be rewarded as she starts in the WNBA All-Star Game.

“It definitely wasn’t a personal goal just because I don’t think I even thought that happened, especially as a rookie,” Boston said. “But, I’m excited that it did and just excited for the opportunity.”

What makes it even more special for Boston is that she’ll be joined in the WNBA All-Star Game by her Fever teammate, guard Kelsey Mitchell.

“I think once I put the jersey on and once I get around the other players, I think it will be a moment (of realization I’m in the All-Star Game),” Mitchell said. “So, I haven’t had my Aha! moment yet.”

Mitchell leads the Fever in scoring this season, averaging 16.7 points per game. Like Boston, this will be her first appearance in a WNBA All-Star Game.

The All-Star Game will be a bit different though for the Fever duo. Mitchell and Boston are of course used to playing on the same team. Well, in the All-Star Game, they will be on different teams. Boston is a starter for A’ja Wilson’s team, while Mitchell is a reserve for Breanna Stewart’s team.

Sides is excited to watch them both perform on the big stage. And she said having players like Boston and Mitchell on the roster is a great sign for the future of the franchise.

“I think we definitely have more than two all-stars on this team,” said Sides. “And that’s what’s really fun and exciting for our future.”

Saturday’s WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Las Vegas at 8:30 p.m. EDT.

But before that, the Fever will play one final game before the All-Star break when it hosts the New York Liberty on Wednesday at 12 p.m. EDT.