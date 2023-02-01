Sports

Fever players, Attucks students discuss National Girls and Women in Sports Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Fever players helped celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day.

They spent a couple of hours with students at Crispus Attucks high school. The players used the opportunity to encourage more girls to participate in sports.

“One of the reasons why I love basketball is the opportunity to hopefully inspire the younger generation, and it’s really cool to see some of the girls. You can see it in their face soaking up the stuff that we’re telling them. Hopefully inspire them to have goals of their own,” said Lexie Hull, Indiana Fever Guard.

Wednesday night fever players attended sectional games at Lawrence Central and Southport high schools. Thursday the Pacers will honor the say in their game against the Lakers.