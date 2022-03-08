Sports

Fever trade McCowan to Wings, now has 4 1st-round WNBA picks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Indiana has traded center Teaira McCowan to the Dallas Wings in a deal that gives the Fever four first-round picks in the upcoming WNBA draft.

The Fever got the fourth and sixth overall picks in the deal announced Tuesday. They also have the Nos. 2 and 10 picks, and would be the first WNBA team to make four first-round picks in the same draft if they keep and use them all.

The Wings got the 6-foot-7 McCowan, a Texas native, and the seventh overall pick in the draft. She had career highs last season averaging 11.3 points and 9.6 rebounds, which ranked third in the league.

The date of the WNBA draft is yet to be determined.

The season starts May 6.