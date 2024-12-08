Fishers Event Center unveils basketball court with ties to basketball history

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The new Fishers Event Center has wrestlers, hockey, comedians, and now they’ll have Indiana’s favorite sport: basketball.

The upcoming Mudsock Rivalry Basketball Game, between the Fishers High School Tigers and the Hamilton Southeastern Royals, will be at the newly-unveiled basketball court.

The rivals will face off Dec. 20, 6 p.m. for the girls game and 8 p.m. for the boys game.

“The venue is proud to feature a court with ties to Indiana basketball history. The Mudsock Rivalry Basketball Game will inaugurate the court as a permanent fixture at Fishers Event Center, marking its fourth use overall,” Anne Clendenin, director of marketing, said in a press release.

Section 127, a local creative firm, designed the court.

The court previously hosted three games in the 2024 Regional Games at Detroit, where Purdue beat Gonzaga and Tennessee.