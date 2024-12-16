Fishers Event Center to host first Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star Match

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — The Pro Volleyball Federation (PVF) announced on Monday that their first ever All-Star Match will be hosted at the Fishers Event Center, the home of the Indy Ignite.

The match is set to be on Saturday February 22, 2025.

“The All-Star Match will be a defining moment for our league and the sport of volleyball, showcasing the extraordinary talent of the PVF athletes and representing an incredible step forward in increasing visibility for the sport,” Jen Spicher, the CEO of PVF, said in a press release.

The Indy Ignite are the PVF’s newest franchise. They play their home games at the Fishers Event Center. The Ignite’s first game at the new Fishers Event Center is on January 11.

“The excitement continues to build in Indianapolis for professional women’s volleyball,” Mary Kay Huse, president and general manager of Indy Ignite, said in a press release. “Hosting the first Pro Volleyball Federation All-Star weekend, just as we’re celebrating Indy Ignite’s inaugural season, is nothing short of epic.”

This will be the third All-Star game that will be hosted in the Indianapolis area in the span of 18 months. The NBA All-Star Game was in Indianapolis in February of 2024 and the WNBA All-Star Game will be in Indianapolis in July of 2025.

“Indianapolis and the state of Indiana continue to solidify their support of women’s sports, and this is another great step forward,” Sarah Myer, Chief of Staff and Strategy for Indiana Sports Corp, said in a press release. “To now host three All-Star events within 18 months and secure this event as a part of the Ignite’s inaugural season shows how this community can quickly come together and elevate ourselves as the place where champions are crowned.”

The Fishers Event Center opened in November 2024. It has a seating capacity and is the home of the Indy Ignite, the Indy Fuel (hockey), the Fishers Freight (indoor football).