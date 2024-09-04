Fishers native wins Paralympic gold in Paris

Noah Malone of Team United States crosses the finish line in the Para Athletics Men's 100m - T12 Final on day three of the Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games at Stade de France on August 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Fiona Goodall/Getty Images for PNZ)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Fishers native Noah Malone is bringing home gold from the Paralympic Games in Paris.

Malone, who is legally blind, had his silver medal in the men’s 100-meter race for visually impaired runners upgraded after a runner from Turkey who won the gold was disqualified.

USA Paralympics Track and Field says the Turkish runner was found to be ineligible.

Malone competed at Hamilton Southeastern High School and Indiana State University.

This is his first individual Paralympics gold medal. He had won two individual silver medals at the last Paralympics in Tokyo, as well as a gold medal as part of a relay team.