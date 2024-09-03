Fishers High School students go to new heights on Friday night

Fishers student section reveal a crazy "We Want The Banner: banner over their student section in Week 2 of 2024. (WISH Photo)

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Student sections across Central Indiana have been off to a hot start competing for the coveted ‘Zone Banner’ this season.

Nobody took the essence of ‘The Banner’ as seriously as Fishers in Week Two, unveiling this crazy “We Want The Banner” banner that stretched throughout their entire student section.

Fishers has been in AC’s top 8 for The Zone Banner in both weeks of the season so far. Last season, they made it to the final eight schools before they were eliminated.

Fishers is 1-1 this season on the field. They beat North Central in Week 1 but lost to Pike in a close game in Week 2, 35-34.

This week, Fishers hosts Noblesville in their first conference game of the season.

