Fishers tops first boys basketball coaches’ poll of season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No doubt about it — Fishers is ready to defend their state title.

The Tigers tipped off the season with a dominant 71-36 win over Ben Davis Tuesday and followed it up with a 91-63 victory over Arsenal Tech Saturday. After the 2-0 start to the season, the IBCA tabs the Tigers as the No. 1 team in the state in the first coaches’ poll of the season.

Fishers secured 20 of the 22 first place votes. The other two went to Jeffersonville, who narrowly beat Cathedral at home Saturday, 67-65.

Ten other Central Indiana teams helped fill out the IBCA’s 20-team poll. Crispus Attucks comes in at No. 3 after three straight wins to start the season — including a 9-point win over Lawrence North Saturday.

Greenfield-Central, Carmel, Cathedral and Lawrence North round out the top-7 with Noblesville taking the No. 10 spot.

Ben Davis (11), Anderson (12), New Palestine (13), and Westfield (17) also are listed in the top-20.

FULL IBCA COACHES’ POLL AFTER WEEK 1:

Fishers Jeffersonville Crispus Attucks Greenfield-Central Carmel Cathedral Lawrence North Warsaw Community Crown Point Noblesville Ben Davis Anderson New Palestine South Bend St. Joseph Fort Wayne Wayne East Chicago Central Westfield Fort Wayne Bishop Luers New Albany Northridge

The Zone Basketball begins Friday night at 11:08 p.m. only on WISH-TV.