20°
Search
Make wishtv.com your home page
20° Indianapolis

Fishers tops first boys basketball coaches’ poll of season

The Zone presents high school football highlights. (WISH Photo)
by: Angela Moryan
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — No doubt about it — Fishers is ready to defend their state title.

The Tigers tipped off the season with a dominant 71-36 win over Ben Davis Tuesday and followed it up with a 91-63 victory over Arsenal Tech Saturday. After the 2-0 start to the season, the IBCA tabs the Tigers as the No. 1 team in the state in the first coaches’ poll of the season.

Fishers secured 20 of the 22 first place votes. The other two went to Jeffersonville, who narrowly beat Cathedral at home Saturday, 67-65.

Ten other Central Indiana teams helped fill out the IBCA’s 20-team poll. Crispus Attucks comes in at No. 3 after three straight wins to start the season — including a 9-point win over Lawrence North Saturday.

Greenfield-Central, Carmel, Cathedral and Lawrence North round out the top-7 with Noblesville taking the No. 10 spot.

Ben Davis (11), Anderson (12), New Palestine (13), and Westfield (17) also are listed in the top-20.

FULL IBCA COACHES’ POLL AFTER WEEK 1:

  1. Fishers
  2. Jeffersonville
  3. Crispus Attucks
  4. Greenfield-Central
  5. Carmel
  6. Cathedral
  7. Lawrence North
  8. Warsaw Community
  9. Crown Point
  10. Noblesville
  11. Ben Davis
  12. Anderson
  13. New Palestine
  14. South Bend St. Joseph
  15. Fort Wayne Wayne
  16. East Chicago Central
  17. Westfield
  18. Fort Wayne Bishop Luers
  19. New Albany
  20. Northridge

The Zone Basketball begins Friday night at 11:08 p.m. only on WISH-TV.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Get ready for Cyber Monday!...
News /
Indy activists and artists honor...
Local News /
Syria launches counterattacks in an...
International News /
Big Ten fines Michigan and...
College Football /
President Biden pardons his son...
Political News /
Canada’s ambassador says Trudeau told...
International News /
Jackson’s 25 points rally Grizzlies...
Indiana Pacers /
Lou Carnesecca, Hall of Fame...
College Basketball /