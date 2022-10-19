Sports

Following comments on Daniel Snyder, Frank Reich “really proud” to work for Irsay

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Tuesday, Indianapolis Colts Owner Jim Irsay became the first NFL owner to publicly call for the removal of Washington Commanders Owner Daniel Snyder, stating there is “merit” to making the groundbreaking move.

The media session with Irsay in New York at the NFL Owner’s Meetings has led the NFL news cycle for the past 24 hours, and eventually, it will take 24 votes between Irsay and fellow owners to oust Snyder from his post.

On Wednesday, WISH-TV’s Charlie Clifford asked Colts Head Coach Frank Reich about Irsay’s courage to speak up, following multiple reports that other owners feel the same way but have yet to publicly call for Snyder’s removal.

“Really proud to work for Mr. (Jim) Irsay, for the Colts,” Frank Reich said. “He’s a leader. The guy’s a leader. Just proud to work for him, proud for what he stands for, his family. It’s been his whole life. He’s been a leader, he’s going to be the leader in social justice issues. He’s about doing the right thing. That’s why our mission is about to entertain, inspire and unite by winning the right way. The man wants to win the right way. I’m proud to work for him.”

On Wednesday, Irsay posted a message this message on his Twitter account:

“…You gotta stand,for something…or you’re gonna fall..for anything…”. JM🙏🏼 — Jim Irsay (@JimIrsay) October 19, 2022

The Commanders visit Lucas Oil Stadium next Sunday to take on the Colts without the services of former Indianapolis Quarterback Carson Wentz due to a broken finger.