Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre shares Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

In this Oct. 17, 2018, file photo, former NFL quarterback Brett Favre speaks with reporters in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
by: Thomas Schlachter, CNN
Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Football Hall of Famer Brett Favre revealed Tuesday he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

The famed quarterback was speaking in front of the House Ways and Means Committee in a hearing on reforming Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF).

“Sadly, I also lost an investment in a company that I believed was developing a breakthrough concussion drug I thought would help others and I’m sure you’ll understand, while it’s too late for me because I’ve recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s, this is also a cause dear to my heart,” the quarterback said.

Favre had a storied NFL career, most notably playing for the Green Bay Packers. While with the Packers, Favre won the Super Bowl in the 1996-97 season and won back-to-back-to-back MVPs from 1995-1997.

Favre was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

One-on-one with Purdue basketball guard...
College Basketball /
Colts name Indiana high school...
High School - The Zone /
Expectations still the same for...
College Basketball /
Indiana Sports Hall of Fame...
Sports /
Colts Insider impressed with Jonathan...
Indianapolis Colts /
Former Purdue head coach Gene...
College Basketball /
PHOTOS | Purdue men’s basketball’s...
College Basketball /
AC’S Football Challenge
Contests /