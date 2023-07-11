For first time, every player at the Women’s World Cup will be paid at least $30K

FILE - The United States players hold the trophy as they celebrate winning the Women's World Cup final soccer match against The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France on July 17, 2019. More prize money than ever will be awarded at this year's Women's World Cup, and the players stand to get direct payments from FIFA this time. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File)

(AP) — At the behest of players from across the globe, FIFA has agreed that a chunk of the prize money pool at the Women’s World Cup goes straight to the players — all 732 of them.

Every player will earn at least $30,000. That’s significant for many of the players, who in some cases don’t have club teams that pay salaries, are semi-pros, or even amateurs.

FIFA released a report last year that said the average salary for female players globally was $14,000 a year.