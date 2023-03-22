Former Bills wide receiver signs with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Colts announced on Wednesday that they have signed free agent wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie.

The announcement comes one day after McKenzie’s agency posted on social media he had signed with the Colts.

McKenzie spent the last five seasons (2018-2022) with the Buffalo Bills. He was released by the Bills on Friday.

“I feel like I’ve got the energy, the vibe, the charisma – the personality to fit in anywhere and adapt to my environment, but also not just adapt, but change the environment and change the way guys think and guys feel in a positive way,” McKenzie said on Wednesday. “I feel like I had done a lot of that in Buffalo coming into the locker room and just helping out mentally, for the mental aspect. Where off the field, on the field, I feel like I’m one of those guys you can come to and talk to and get help from.”

During his time in Buffalo, he caught 137 passes for 1,316 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Last year, McKenzie had 42 catches for 423 yards and four receiving touchdowns. He also added a rushing touchdown.

McKenzie was originally a fifth-round pick by the Denver Broncos in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played in Denver prior to joining the Bills.