Former Butler pitcher throws immaculate inning

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot delives to the Boston Red Sox during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2024, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ST. PETERSBURG (WISH) — Former Butler pitcher Ryan Pepiot threw an immaculate inning for the Rays on Wednesday night.

An immaculate inning is when a pitcher records three strikeouts on nine total pitches in one inning. Nine pitches, nine strikes, three strikeouts. Three up, three down.

Pepiot did it against the Red Sox, striking out Connor Wong, Wilyer Abreu, and Triston Casas.

He is only the second player to throw an immaculate inning this season, joining Michael Kopech.

Pepiot pitched at Butler from 2017-2019. He started 39 games there, throwing over 200 innings and had a 3.61 ERA. He was drafted in the third round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Pepiot is from Westfield, Indiana.