Former Cathedral HS ace Peters returns to Indianapolis on MLB rehab assignment

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Fourth of July turned out to be perfect in nearly every way for the Indianapolis Indians, starting with a sellout crowd of 13,911, the club’s first sellout since the final game of the 2019 season.

Infielder Kevin Newman delivered the fireworks in the bottom of the 10th inning, tallying a walk-off two-run single to beat Iowa 5-4.

In addition to the packed house and the extra-inning drama, in the top of the sixth inning, the Indians trotted in one of the finest pitchers in the history of Indiana high school baseball.

Dillon Peters, a 2010 Cathedral High School graduate, returned to Indianapolis on a rehab assignment from Pittsburgh and tossed a clean inning of work against the Cubs. Peters dazzled in the 2010 IHSAA 4A State Championship game at Victory Field, firing a state championship game record 16 strikeouts.

Peters is in the middle of a career year in the major league, currently bosting a 4-2 record (3.86 ERA) over 16 appearances this season. His WHIP (1.169) and opponent batting average (.161) are currently career-bests.

Peters is scheduled to return to the mound for Indianapolis at 7:05 p.m. Thursday against the Iowa Cubs.