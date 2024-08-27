Former Center Grove and Ball State star makes Chiefs roster

Kansas City Chiefs running back Carson Steele celebrates a run against the Chicago Bears during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

KANSAS CITY (WISH) — Chiefs running back Carson Steele has made the team, according to a report from Jordan Schultz.

Steele graduated from Center Grove High School and played at Ball State and UCLA.

He had an excellent sophomore season at Ball State, rushing for 1,556 yards and 14 touchdowns.

He transferred to UCLA following that season, where he picked up 847 yards and six touchdowns last year.

In the preseason, Steele had 11 carries for 87 yards and two touchdowns.

At Center Grove, Steele was the 2020 Indiana Mr. Football and won the state championship in 2020 as well.