Former Indiana Mr. Basketball Kyle Guy starts local Pro-Am summer league

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kyle Guy, 2016 Indiana Mr. Basketball with the Lawrence Central Bears and 2019 NCAA Tournament Most Outstanding Player for the National Champion Virginia Cavaliers, is back in Indianapolis promoting the city’s rich basketball talent pool this summer.

From July 12 through Aug. 6, Dizzy Runs Pro-AM league will feature current professionals and top college talent going toe-to-toe at Mojo Up Sports Complex at Finch Creek in Noblesville.

According to Guy, who spent time with the Miami Heat this past season, about half of the rosters of each team will include players with local Indianapolis ties.

“I have a lot of pride in Indianapolis,” Guy said during a News 8 interview Saturday on “SportsLocker.” “I don’t know quite where it comes from, everyone reps where they are from usually. I have tried to take it to another level. Being in Miami, Udonis Haslem, he is from Miami, played at Florida, played for the Heat his entire career, he was really a good role model for me on how to give back to the community in his city. I took a vow when I was there that as soon as I came back to Indianapolis, I would implement some stuff.”

Kyle Guy (5) of the Miami Heat shoots under pressure from Dennis Smith Jr. (10) of the Portland Trail Blazers during the second half at Moda Center on Jan. 5, 2022 in Portland, Oregon. (Photo by Soobum Im/Getty Images)

The Pro-Am league is free for all spectators and will also include a few of the top high school seniors in the central Indiana area.

The league is named for Guy’s current trainer, Derick “Dizzy” Grant, who is a former Harlem Globetrotter.

Additional details on Dizzy Runs can be found online.