Former Indians pitcher named starter for MLB All-Star Game

Pittsburgh Pirates pitcher Paul Skenes (30) walks in the dugout in the third inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, June 29, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Indians pitcher Paul Skenes got the call of a lifetime this week. The now Pirates ace will be the National League starter for the 2024 MLB All-Star Game in Arlington, Texas.

NL manager and current Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo shared the exciting news with Skenes while he was on the Dan Patrick Show Friday.

Skenes’ response, “That’s unbelievable. That’s awesome.”

The Pirates selected Skenes No. 1 overall in the 2023 draft, just weeks after he won the College World Series with LSU. He worked his way through the farm system during his first year and started the 2024 season here in Indianapolis as the starting ace for the Indians.

Skenes pitched seven games for Indy’s AAA team before the Pirates brought him to Pittsburgh in May. After those seven starts, he allowed only four runs, struck out 45 batters and left with a nearly unhittable 0.99 ERA.

Since getting the call to The Show, Skenes has a 6-0 record after 11 starts with the Pirates. His 1.90 ERA is second only to reliever Colin Holderman’s 1.87 on the team. He’s also struck out 89 and walked only 13 over 66.1 innings. In Thursday’s 1-0 win in Milwaukee, he held the Brewers hitless through the first seven innings and notched 11 strike outs.

According to Elias Sports Bureau, the All-Star Game has only had four rookies start the marquee matchup. Skenes would be the first since Los Angeles Dodgers righty Hideo Nomo did it in 1995.

It’s been 50 years since a Pirates pitcher has started the All-Star Game. Skenes will be just the fifth overall — the first since Jerry Reuss did it in 1975.

Skenes will be joined by another former Indians outfielder Bryan Reynolds.

The MLB All-Star Game is scheduled for Tuesday, July 16th at 8 p.m.