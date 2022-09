Sports

Former Indy Eleven coach Tim Hankinson dies at 67

The logo for the Indy Eleven professional soccer team. (Provided Photo/Indy Eleven)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former Indy Eleven head coach, Tim Hankinson, has died after his long battle with cancer. He was 67.

Hankinson was the head coach of the men’s team from 2015-2017.

The Eleven won the North American Soccer League spring championship in 2016, landing him the honor of coach of the year.

The team shared the news of his passing on Twitter.