Sports

Former IU athlete in Ukrainian hoops league waits to leave as Russia attacks

(WISH) — A former Indiana University basketball player, who has been playing professionally in the Ukrainian SuperLeague, remained stuck in the country early Saturday morning as Russia invades.

Maurice Creek, 31, told News 8’s Hanna Mordoh via direct message on Twitter that he was safe and is trying to take care of himself the best that he can. He also says a group of IU basketball fans are working to help him out anyway they can.

He messaged Mordoh that “I’m emotionally stressed out right now but I will say it’s terrible here bombs is dropping guns and firing off and I’m just stuck here.”

He’s been communicating via Twitter and Instagram with people, telling one that he was in a bomb shelter.

A Maryland native, Creek played for IU from 2009-2013 before leaving to spend the 2013-14 season with the George Washington Colonials.

He now plays on the starting five of the MCB Mykolaiv team in the Ukrainian SuperLeague. Creek last played Feb. 17.

Mykolaiv is a city near the Black Sea in southern Ukraine. The seaport city’s population is about 476,000.