Former IU star athlete gets medal reallocation from 2012 Olympics

Erik Kynard and Derek Drouin with their reallocated Olympic medals from the London 2012 Olympic Games during a Medal Reallocation Ceremony at Trocadéro-Champions Park, on the fourteenth day of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games in France. Picture date: Friday August 9, 2024. (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)

PARIS (WISH) — Former IU star athlete Derek Drouin got his bronze medal in the 2012 high jump reallocated to a silver medal.

His new medal was awarded to him at a reallocation ceremony in Paris.

Ivan Ukhov from Russia originally won gold in the event, but it was stripped from him due to a doping violation.

Nine other Olympians from three different Olympics (Sydney 2000, Beijing 2008, and London 2012) were awarded their medals during the ceremony.

Drouin represented his home country of Canada in the games. He also won gold in the high jump in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro.

His gold medal in 2016 was the first individual gold medal won by an IU track and field alum since 1956.

Drouin won five NCAA high jump titles at his time at IU (three indoor and two outdoor). He also won seven Big Ten titles and was a seven time All-American.

He was inducted into the Indiana University Athletics Hall of Fame in 2023.