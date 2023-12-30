Former IU star traded to Knicks ahead of Pacers game

NEW YORK (WISH) — Former Indiana Hoosier and NBA first round draft pick O.G. Anunoby has a new home.

According to ESPN, the New York Knicks traded for the IU star, who played with the Toronto Raptors for his entire seven-year career. The deal comes just hours before the Knicks play the Indiana Pacers in Gainbridge Fieldhouse Saturday night.

In return, the Raptors get RJ Barrett, Immanuel Quickley, and a 2024 second-round pick, per an ESPN report. Toronto sends Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn to New York with Anunoby.

Anunoby will have his pick of teams this coming offseason. The 6-foot-7 small forward will enter free agency after averaging double-digit points the last five years — although the Knicks seem motivated to re-sign him come the offseason, according to ESPN. This season, Anunoby’s made 48.9 percent of shots from the field, started in every game for the Raptors, and averaged 15.1 points a game.

Based on ESPN Stats & Information data, Anunoby ranked second in defensive half-court matchups against All-Stars last season. His 1.7 steals per game over the last two seasons is third best in the entire league.

The Pacers are one game back from the Knicks in the Eastern Conference standings. New York comes to Indianapolis on a two-game losing streak, while the Pacers have started to right the ship — winning their last two.

The Knicks will be a big test for the Pacers defense, which has shown improvements against the Houston Rockets and Chicago Bulls. After beating the Bulls Thursday, Pacers center Myles Turner said he likes how the team is coming together and growing through adversity.

“Everything does start with our defense,” Turner said. “I think [Thursday’s game in Chicago] was our best defensive game. Just overall, man, I think we’re growing as a group, and that was the goal since training camp — to grow as the season goes along.”

Pacers tip-off with the Knicks at 7 p.m. Saturday