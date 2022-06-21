Sports

Former NBA player, Purdue standout Caleb Swanigan dead at 25

MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 18: Purdue Boilermakers forward Caleb Swanigan (50) looks on in the second half during the first round of the 2017 NCAA Men's Basketball Championship game between the Purdue Boilermakers and the Iowa State Cyclones on March 18, 2017, at BMO Harris Bradley Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

(WISH) — Caleb Swanigan, a standout basketball player for the Purdue Boilermakers who made it to the NBA, has died.

Swanigan was 25 years old. News 8 has reached out to the Allen County Coroner’s Office to learn more about his death.

Swanigan was born in Indianapolis and went to Homestead High School in Fort Wayne.

Swanigan played two seasons at Purdue University from 2015-17, averaging 14.4 points per game.

He was drafted in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft, going 27th overall to the Portland Trailblazers.

He played in 75 games over the course of three seasons for the Trailblazers and Sacramento Kings. He last played in the NBA in 2020.

“Our thoughts and prayers to Caleb Swanigan’s family and friends. The world lost a gentle soul last night,” the Purdue Mens Basketball Twitter account posted on Tuesday morning.