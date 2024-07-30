Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Former Notre Dame star Kiefer earns 2nd Olympic gold in women’s foil fencing

United States' Lee Kiefer, right, competes with United States' Lauren Scruggs in the women's individual Foil final match during the 2024 Summer Olympics at the Grand Palais, Sunday, July 28, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
by: JAMES ELLINGWORTH, Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

PARIS (AP) — Lee Kiefer has won back-to-back gold medals in foil fencing and her teammate Lauren Scruggs took the silver to make history as the first Black U.S. fencer to win an Olympic medal in an individual women’s event.

Kiefer won 15-6 in Sunday’s final against Scruggs and celebrated by pirouetting down the piste in joy.

Kiefer’s gold medal is the fifth of all time in an individual event for a U.S. fencer. She follows Mariel Zagunis in 2004 and 2008 as the only American fencers to win gold in the same event twice.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Mt. Vernon baseball ace Cam...
Sports /
17-year-old Canadian Summer McIntosh wins...
Sports /
Reports: Colts defensive end out...
Sports /
Simone Biles calf injury is...
Sports /
Jon Rahm wins LIV Golf...
Sports /
Here’s who Reggie Wayne is...
Indianapolis Colts /
Jim Irsay makes first in-person...
Indianapolis Colts /
Simone Biles shakes off a...
Sports /