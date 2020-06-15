Sports

Former Purdue athletic director Morgan Burke dies at 68

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Former Purdue University athletic director Morgan Burke died Monday after a yearlong battle with amyloidosis, the university confirmed in a release to News 8.

Burke served as athletic director from 1993 to 2016, which made him the longest serving athletic director in school history and the fourth-longest tenure at a football bowl subdivision institution, according to Purdue.

“Morgan left an indelible mark on Purdue Athletics, and thousands of student-athletes benefited from his faithful leadership,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a statement. “He was the ultimate competitor, and his passion for the Boilermakers was second to none.”

Burke graduated from Purdue in 1973 and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa scholastic honorary. He was captain of the swim team during his senior year.

He leaves behind his wife, three children and three grandchildren.

Burke was 68 years old.

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Your blood type may play a role in how COVID-19 affects you

Medical /

Monday evening forecast

Weather /

Warm up ahead for final week of Spring

Weather /

Greenwood water park reopens for members only until after July 4

All Indiana /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.