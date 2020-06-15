Former Purdue athletic director Morgan Burke dies at 68

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Former Purdue University athletic director Morgan Burke died Monday after a yearlong battle with amyloidosis, the university confirmed in a release to News 8.

Burke served as athletic director from 1993 to 2016, which made him the longest serving athletic director in school history and the fourth-longest tenure at a football bowl subdivision institution, according to Purdue.

“Morgan left an indelible mark on Purdue Athletics, and thousands of student-athletes benefited from his faithful leadership,” Purdue President Mitch Daniels said in a statement. “He was the ultimate competitor, and his passion for the Boilermakers was second to none.”

Burke graduated from Purdue in 1973 and was a member of Phi Beta Kappa scholastic honorary. He was captain of the swim team during his senior year.

He leaves behind his wife, three children and three grandchildren.

Burke was 68 years old.