Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning dies in Kentucky

SAN DIEGO, CA - CIRCA 1993: Tom Browning #32 of the Cincinnati Reds pitches against the San Diego Padres during an Major League Baseball game circa 1993 at Jack Murphy Stadium in San Diego, California. Browning played for the Reds from 1984-94. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

CINCINATTI (WISH) — A former pitcher for the Cincinnati Reds, Tom Browning, died Monday, according to the Boone County, Kentucky, sheriff. He was 62 years old.

Just after 1 p.m. Monday, sheriff’s deputies were sent to Browning’s home on reports of a person found not breathing.

Upon arrival, deputies found Browning unresponsive on a couch inside the home.

“No foul play is suspected in connection with Mr. Browning’s death,” a Monday statement said.

Browning was drafted by the Reds in the ninth round of the June 1982 draft.

He pitched the 12th perfect game in baseball history on Sept. 16, 1988, against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Browning went on to win the World Series with the Reds in 1990.

He earned a spot on the 1991 All-Star team. He retired in 1996 with a 123-90 record, a 3.94 ERA and 31 complete games, according to Pro Baseball Reference.