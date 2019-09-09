Fort Wayne adds pro soccer team

Dr. Erik Magner on Sept. 9, 2019, announces the establishment of Fort Wayne FC, which will play in the National Premier Soccer League, as Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry (right) watches. (WANE Photo)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Professional soccer is coming to Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and local business leaders on Monday announced that the Fort Wayne FC has been added as an expansion team in the National Premier Soccer League. The club will begin play in the Midwest Region’s Great Lakes Conference in 2020.

The NPSL — the fourth tier of the United States soccer pyramid — has 91 teams in 13 conferences and 4 regions around the country. Las Vegas and Muskegon will join Fort Wayne as 2020 expansion teams.

“Fort Wayne FC will add another strong team to the already competitive Great Lakes Conference,” said part owner Dr. Erik Magner. “The owners, coaches, and staff of the newly formed Fort Wayne FC expect not only a winning season, but also reaching the postseason stage. Not only will Fort Wayne FC compete successfully, but as part of the community it will generate a positive economic impact for Fort Wayne and its surrounding area and will make Fort Wayne a destination for soccer enthusiasts.”

The Fort Wayne FC will play at Bishop Dwenger High School in May and move to Fort Wayne Sport Club off Ardmore Avenue for the summer months.

According to a news release, “The club’s mission is to make soccer the preeminent sport in Fort Wayne and Northeast Indiana, in support of U.S. Soccer efforts to develop world-class players, coaches, and referees.”