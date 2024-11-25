Franklin breaks Colts franchise record held by Shaq Leonard

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 24: Zaire Franklin #44 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates in the third quarter of the game against the Detroit Lions at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 24, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Lions beat the Colts 24-6. (Photo by Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin’s latest accomplishment is one for the history books. Franklin’s 13 tackles against the Detroit Lions breaks the Colts all-time record for most games with 10 or more. The previous record holder was none other that Shaquille Leonard.

“Coming in with him and seeing how great of a player he is, I love that our names are up there next to each other,” Franklin said.

“Zaire’s a hell of a football player and leader on our football team,” Colts head coach Shane Steichen said. “He shows up every week, prepares the right way, obviously makes the plays on Sunday. Hats off to him for that.”

Fellow linebacker EJ Speed said there’s one thing that makes him elite.

“Just heart – the will, the want-to,” Speed said. “He approaches every game like it’s his last. That intensity carries over… Proud of him. That’s dope. That’s a great accomplishment.”

Franklin’s leading as an example for the younger playmakers on the defense, as well.

“He’s going to bring the energy,” rookie defensive end Laiatu Latu said. “He’s going to bring the juice. He’s going to demand a play out of you when a play needs to be made. So that gives me all the more push to go out there and try to make a play.”

Franklin and Leonard weren’t just teammates. The Colts drafted the two linebackers together in 2018, and they became very close friends over the course of the six years they shared a locker room. It’s because of that that Franklin says it’s extra meaningful being in the same category as Leonard.

“I think we taught a lot of each other,” Franklin said. “I think we grew up together. So, I just think that there’s a lot of things that we gave each other, so I know he’s down in South Carolina enjoying the time with his family.”

As for Franklin — he has five games left this season to stack even more on the record. The Colts travel to New England next Sunday to face the 3-9 Patriots — which is the final game before the bye week.