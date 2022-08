Sports

Gallery: Hagerstown’s adventure at the Little League World Series

Downtown Hagerstown is decked out in purple in support of the little league team. (Photo courtesy of Patrick Vinson)

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (WISH) — Ahead of Hagerstown, Indiana’s opening game at the Little League World Series on Thursday at 3 p.m.EST on ESPN, News 8’s Charlie Clifford shares a look into the fun the team is having behind the scenes in Williamsport.

The team on its Little League World Series parade float in downtown Williamsport. Posing in front of the tournament bracket in Williamsport. Getting fitted for custom uniforms, bats, cleats, and gear at Williamsport. A team photo in the dugout ahead of batting practice. Downtown Hagerstown is decked out in purple in support of the Little League team.

(Photos courtesy of Patrick Vinson)